Remembering Lola Daniels Hunter

Lola Daniels Hunter of Elmsford, who spent decades working toward helping the less fortunate through various organizations and churches is being remembered for her effectiveness and big heart, died on Sunday, May 12, according to her obituary.

Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Lola dedicated her life and passion to helping others, especially those less fortunate. Her commitment to the community was evident through her eight years as president of the White Plains Greenburgh Chapter of the NAACP, Life Membership Chair for six years, was a Diamond Life Member, her board membership in the Greenburgh Police and Advisory Committee, serving as Treasurer of the North Elmsford Civic Association and as a Board Member of the Westchester County Senior Program. Through her work, she garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout the state.

Lola was the First Lady of the First Baptist Church of Mamaroneck, where her husband, the late Reverend Walter Daniels served as Pastor.

For over 50 years, Lola was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in White Plains, NY. She was a dedicated member of the Missionary Ministry, in which she served more than two terms as Treasurer. When Bethel acquired its 501[c]3 status, she named the board, “Passage to Excellence” and served as its secretary. She initiated the Senior Ministry and served as its president for many years. Lola served as chairperson for countless church-wide functions and during her tenure, she also functioned as a Deaconess and Sunday School teacher. Additionally, she was an active member of the Working Churches of Westchester and Vicinity, Inc.

After spending numerous years as a widow, on Saturday, August 22, 1987, Lola married Robert E. Hunter, who passed away on April 12, 2002.

Lola made numerous accomplishments and furthered her education by acquiring a Bachelor of Arts from the College of New Rochelle and a Master of Public Administration from Pace University. She used her education, social, political, spiritual and interpersonal skills to excel as a former District Director for Westchester County Department of Social Services.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner remembers Lola

“LOLA DANIELS HUNTER, an exceptional member of our community and a long time member of the Greenburgh Police Community Advisory Committee, recently passed away. She was passionate about helping the less fortunate. She was a former President of the White Plains Greenburgh Chapter of the NAACP. She was a founding member of the Greenburgh Police Community Advisory Committee and served on this advisory board for over thirty years. Lola also served as a Treasurer of the North Elmsford Civic Association among many other civic activities. She deserves our thanks for her advocacy which led to numerous improvements at Massaro Park among other initiatives.

When I was a member of the Westchester County Board of Legislators in the 1980s Lola was working for the Commissioner of the County Social Services department. For eight years I would call her daily asking her to help constituents who had contacted me. I have worked with many public servants in my 40 years as an elected official. No official, assistant to an official, liaison to elected officials comes close to being as effective and helpful in problem solving as Lola. I learned so much about government and constituent services from Lola. Two examples:

I will never forget the help Lola gave to a woman named Margaret Shewmake. Margaret, a resident of Hastings, was a Juvenile Diabetic. She was blind, confined to a wheelchair and only left the house to go to the hospital or doctors office. Westchester County Social Services wanted to stop paying for her homecare services and wanted to send her to a nursing home. Margaret was scared that she would not be able to live with her young child. I reached out to Lola. She found a loophole in the law – told me to go to the hearing and helped me prepare for the hearing. The hearing officer overruled the decision to force Margaret to get care at a nursing home and let her have a health aide so she could stay at home and be with her husband and family. Her daughter was not separated from her mom thanks to Lola.

Margaret got out of the house for the first time in years. She, her health care aide and husband spent every day during the last years of her life knocking on doors of homeless residents who resided in hotels trying to persuade them to work. She got 8 people off welfare and was recognized by President Bush and Senator Moynihan before she passed away. Had Lola not intervened these 8 families would have stayed on welfare.

I also formed a group called the Have a Heart for the Homeless committee. We raised funds to help families facing eviction avoid homelessness. Lola helped me by screening families asking for help. One woman she recommended that we help – received a loan from my committee and then when she got back on her feet repaid the loan and gave us a five-hundred-dollar donation. Lola helped hundreds and hundreds of people, never expecting recognition. She just wanted to help others.

Lola was never too busy to speak with me. Lola never was never to busy to help anyone else. She treated everyone with respect. Her advice was golden. She knew social services rules and regulations like no one else and was able to use her knowledge helping hundreds, probably thousands of people navigate through government red tape to have a better life. She will be missed and always remembered. If I had to think of the top 10 people who had the greatest influence on my career and how I handle constituent services – Lola would definitely be on the list. I am so pleased that the Police Advisory Committee and Parks Advisory Board endorsed a proposal to plant a tree at Massaro Park in Lola Daniels Hunter memory.”

“Lola leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories,” her obituary said.

Hunter is survived by her daughter, Priscilla; her brother, Freddie; her sister, Theodosia; and countless other family members and friends.

SERVICE IN MEMORY OF LOLA DANIELS HUNTER WILL BE HELD, SATURDAY JUNE 15TH

ATTENTION: During the continuing COVID & various health concerns, as we phase back into smaller capacity public visitations/services, we need your help in limiting/controlling the number of people, so please govern yourself accordingly for the health & safety of all. Thank you so kindly! A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 15th, 2024 at about 10:00AM at Bethel Baptist Church, with limited capacity. So you may come to the Church to try to attend, & feel free to wear masks. At the very least you can get hand sanitizer & sign the register book (NOTE: please feel free to bring your own pen). If not at capacity, you will be allowed in to have a seat; but if at capacity by the time you get there, you may be required to leave the premises after signing register book, so as not to be in violation nor cause a health hazard, so please govern yourself accordingly. Regardless of if you’re able to enter/be seated, or not, please refrain from too much touching/hugging/handshaking, preferably elbow bumping briefly if at all. If instructed, PLEASE KINDLY RESPECTFULLY leave the building & premises if the church is at their capacity. PLEASE KINDLY RESPECTFULLY follow & abide by the directions of the funeral home staff and/or church personnel at all times. We Thank You in advance for following directions & policies, so as to make all go smoothly the day of the services, to eliminate further burden on the family, and to maintain the health & safety of All. Any questions, or if any clarity is needed, please call ahead to the funeral home and/or church, and/or speak to us from a safe distance if present.

As a lasting tribute, she and her family appreciate/prefer a contribution be made in her name/memory/honor to: North Elmsford Civic Association, Inc. – specify Scholarship Fund (simply do through the donation tab/link here in website at the bottom of this page, or may be done on your own to 273 Abbott Av., Elmsford, NY 10523), and/or White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP, P.O. Box 8286, White Plains, NY 10602, or at www.wpgbnaacporg.wordpress.com, and/or to any of the many organizations dear to her & that she was active in and/or her church, and/or you may plant a tree in her name/memory/honor. If sending flowers despite the family wishes/preference, since this is a Memorial Service only, sending small plants or vases is preferable & may be delivered on Saturday June 15th, 2024 by/before 10:00AM to Bethel Baptist Church. The Family Thanks You!

We celebrates Lola Daniels Hunter, a true Black Westchester legend!