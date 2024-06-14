Menu
Public Hearing Notice: Moratorium For Battery Energy Storage Systems

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED RESOLUTION

A PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON APPROVALS FOR BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS WITHIN THE CITY OF YONKERS PENDING APPROPRIATE REVIEW

Previous article
Remembering Lola Daniels Hunter
Next article
Public Hearing Notice: MORATORIUM ON SELF-STORAGE
