Breaking News: DA Mimi Rocah Endorsed Susan Cacace For Westchester District Attorney

Expressing “strong confidence in Cacace’s unmatched qualifications and deep commitment to justice,” Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah officially endorsed Susan Cacace to succeed her as District Attorney.

After staying virtually quiet, DA Miriam Elizabeth “Mimi” Rocah announced her endorsement for Susan Cacace in the Democratic Primary for Westchester County District Attorney, Thursday morning.

In her endorsement announcement, District Attorney Rocah stated,

“Susan Cacace’s extensive experience as both a prosecutor and a judge makes her an outstanding choice for District Attorney. She has a deep commitment to justice, and I am confident she will continue to advance the crucial work we have undertaken over the past four years to modernize the District Attorney’s Office. Susan is the clear choice to lead the office, and build on a record of public safety and fairness. This includes initiatives aimed at keeping guns off our streets, safeguarding reproductive rights, combating hate crimes, and protecting our most vulnerable residents through a victim-centered approach that balances justice with compassion.” Rocah highlighted several key achievements she believes Cacace is well-equipped to expand upon. “Our efforts to prevent gun violence, expand the use of red flag laws along with the successful creation of our Conviction Review Unit, Cold Case Bureau, and diversion programs for youth, mental health and substance abuse treatment are just a few areas where Susan’s experience and leadership will be invaluable.”

Cacace expressed her commitment to building upon Rocah’s legacy:

“I am deeply honored to receive DA Mimi Rocah’s endorsement. Her tenure as District Attorney has been marked by significant progress and transformative initiatives that have moved the DA’s office forward in meaningful ways. I am excited about the opportunity to build on her successes and to continue the work of creating a safer, fairer Westchester County for all residents.”

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced Thursday, October 26, 2023, that she would not be seeking re-election to a second term.

Cacace, a longtime former Judge, faces Civil Rights Attorney William O. Wagstaff, who is attempting to make history as the County’s first African-American District Attorney and former prosecutor Adeel Mirza in the June 25th Democratic Primary. Early Voting starts Saturday, June 15th.