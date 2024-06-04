Menu
PUBLIC NOTICES

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE

A PROPOSED A GENERAL ORDINANCE TO AMENDING CHAPTER 43 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, ENTITLED “ZONING” TO INTRODUCE NEW REGULATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS.

Said hearing may be adjourned from time to time as necessary. Further information, including access to a copy of the proposed legislation, may be obtained at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York and on the City’s Website.

Previous article
CD-16 Congressional Candidates Chime In On Trump’s Conviction
Next article
Public Hearing – Yonkers Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Projects
