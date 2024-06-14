Public Hearing Notice: Clear Cutting & Excavation

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 6:15 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE

A PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 43 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ENTITLED “ZONING” IN REGARDS TO THE CLEAR CUTTING AND EXCAVATION OF LAND PRIOR TO REQUIRED SITE PLAN APPROVAL.