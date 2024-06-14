LEGAL NOTICE

The ordinance, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 4, 2024, and

approved by the Mayor on June 11, 2024, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such

ordinance may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or

purpose for which the CITY OF YONKERS, in the County of Westchester, New York, is not

authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of

the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or

proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the publication of this

Notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

Vincent E. Spano

City Clerk

City of Yonkers, New York

SPECIAL ORDINANCE NO. 35-2024

BOND ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, NEW YORK AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION OF BOOKS AND EQUIPMENT FOR USE BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION; STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST THEREOF IS $5,400,000; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFOR; AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS OF SAID CITY IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $5,400,000 TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION

The bonds are authorized to finance the acquisition of books and equipment for use by the Board of

Education.

The amount of obligations to be issued is not to exceed $5,400,000.

The period of probable usefulness of the acquisition of books, software and equipment for use by

the Board of Education, is five (5) years.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 17 of the Special Local Finance and Budget Act of the City of

Yonkers, constituting Chapters 488 and 489 of the Laws of 1976 of the State of New York (herein

called the “Act”), the City is authorized and directed to include the pledge and agreement of the

State of New York (herein called the “State”) contained in said Section 17 of the Act, in the

ordinance, and the Act provides that upon payment for the bonds or notes by the original and all

subsequent holders thereof the inclusion of such pledge and agreement shall be deemed conclusive

evidence of valuable consideration received by the State and City for such pledge and agreement

and of reliance upon such pledge and agreement by any holder and that any action by the State

contrary to or inconsistent with the provisions of such pledge and agreement shall be void.

A complete copy of the Bond Ordinance summarized above shall be available for public inspection

during normal business hours at the office of the City Clerk, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New

York 10701.