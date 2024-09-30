Sister To Sister International 30th Anniversary Gala

Over 400 people gathered at the Glen Island Harbor Club in New Rochelle to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Sister To Sister International (STSI) Thursday night. STSI Founder & CEO Dr. Cheryl Lynn Brannan and her team set the bar with this elegant gala. The night was both a celebration and a call to action. STSI has been a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change for over 30 years.

Photos by Black Westchester

Honorees included Co-host of The View and NY Times Best Selling Author Sunny Hoston, New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert, STSI International Ambassador To Africa Yedidah T. Yehudah, Nonprofit Westchester Executive Director Jan Fisher, Grantmakers For Girls Of Color (G4GC) Vice President Maheen Kaleem, Esq., St. Johns Riverside Hospital President & CEO Ron Corti, and CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson. STSI Inaugural Board Member the Honorable Pearl C. Quarles and Co-founders Jeanette L. Ray and Rose Taylor were honored posthumously.

News 12 Westchester Reporter Ms. Carol Wilkinson served as the spectacular gala’s Mistress Of Ceremonies and NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins greeted everyone. Brother Arthur Muhammad (DJ I-Slam) entertained the audience on the ones and twos.

Photos by Joy Malone Photography

Dr. Brannan’s dedication and visionary leadership have transformed lives and communities. Attendees included County Executive George Latimer, Deputy CE Ken Jenkins, NYS Senator Shelley Mayer, Westchester County Democratic Committee Chair Suzanne Berger, Westchester County Board Of Elections Democratic Commissioner Tajian Nelson, County Legislator Terry Clements (District 11 – New Rochelle, Pelham, Pelham Manor), Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Peekskill Mayor Vivian C. McKenzie, Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus President Angela Davis Farrish, Westchester Community Health Center CEO Judith Watson, Greenburg Councilwomen Gina Jackson, Former Mount Vernon Councilman J. Yuhanna Edwards, Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) Executive Director Allison Lake, and too many others to name, who came out to celebrate Dr. Brannan and STSI who’s singular focus is to educate and advocate for the advancement of Black Women, women of color, girls, and their families locally and globally. STSI Is On The Move!!!

Sister to Sister International, Inc. (STSI) is a non-profit and non-governmental organization that aims to connect, advance, and strengthen women, girls, and families of African descent worldwide by linking them to available resources.

The organization achieves this goal through education, advocacy, and by promoting African culture. One of our primary objectives is to develop healthy lifestyles among our members. They focus on Health and Wellness, Education, and Global Affairs to achieve this. To support their objectives, we organize health symposia and campaigns, personal and professional development workshops, and seminars, fundraisers to enable charitable contributions and student scholarships, global briefings, communications & academic enrichment programs for youth, and publish periodic newsletters and a news flash to promote advocacy and information sharing.​

STSI also engages in dialogue with legislators on key issues affecting women and families, supports UN conferences, networks with women from all over the world, and collaborates with partners to advance their causes.

