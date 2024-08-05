Menu
Search
People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 405 -The 10-Year Anniversary Show With Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Black Westchester Magazine’s “People Before Politics Radio Show” with ya hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson and our guest this week Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres discuss affordable housing in Mamaroneck and last week’s appearance of Mamaroneck Trustees Leilani Yizar-Reid, Manny Rawlings and Lou Young igniting a debate over the proposed Hunter Tier lot affordable housing development, raising serious concerns about the project’s approval process.

Mayor Torres has committed an answering any questions, so if you have questions for the mayor please email us at BlackWestchesterMag@gmail.com, we will put them together, email them to the mayor and publish her answers.

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night 6-8PM, streaming live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, that provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube

Contributions and Donations can be made via PayPal.

Stay tuned to Black Westchester for more on this developing story!

Previous article
The Oppressiveisms: On the Ballot By Sharman Rae Sampson-McMillan, LCSW-R
Next article
Commemorating the Peekskill Riots 1949-2024 By Jelle Simons
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mount Vernon Celebrates Rai Benjamin Wins Semifinals At Olympics Watch Party

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Mount Vernon's Rai Benjamin wins semifinals, advances to Olympics...

Yocasta Jimenez – The Hip-Hop Therapist

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
I first met Yocasta Jimemez, KMSW (better known in...

Commemorating the Peekskill Riots 1949-2024 By Jelle Simons

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
If you’re looking to be inspired and learn more...

The Oppressiveisms: On the Ballot By Sharman Rae Sampson-McMillan, LCSW-R

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Make no mistake, we need leaders who understand Oppressiveisms...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Mount Vernon Celebrates Rai Benjamin Wins Semifinals At Olympics Watch Party

BW - Mount Vernon 0
Mount Vernon's Rai Benjamin wins semifinals, advances to Olympics...

Yocasta Jimenez – The Hip-Hop Therapist

914 Spotlight 0
I first met Yocasta Jimemez, KMSW (better known in...

Commemorating the Peekskill Riots 1949-2024 By Jelle Simons

BW News 0
If you’re looking to be inspired and learn more...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights