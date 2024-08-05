PBP Radio Episode 405 -The 10-Year Anniversary Show With Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres

Black Westchester Magazine’s “People Before Politics Radio Show” with ya hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson and our guest this week Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres discuss affordable housing in Mamaroneck and last week’s appearance of Mamaroneck Trustees Leilani Yizar-Reid, Manny Rawlings and Lou Young igniting a debate over the proposed Hunter Tier lot affordable housing development, raising serious concerns about the project’s approval process.

