People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 396 – Progressive Politics Gone Crazy

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Join Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson on Black Westchester Magazine’s “People Before Politics” show! 🎙️ Tonight’s hot topics:

1️⃣ Is gun violence a growing concern in Westchester?

2️⃣ Are Westchester politics being influenced by an outside county?

3️⃣ Did former Representative Mondaire Jones lose his Black Card?

And much much more… Get ready for a thought-provoking discussion on the issues that matter most to our community. 🌟 It’s the news with a Black point of view! 🌟 Streamed Live on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Don’t miss out on this essential conversation! 📺 #PeopleBeforePolitics #BlackWestchester #NewsWithABlackPointOfView #WestchesterPolitics #GunViolence #MondaireJones

Yonkers DENIED Messiah Baptist Church Landmark Application By Kisha Skipper
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

