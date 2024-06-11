Congressional Candidate Forum Sponsored By The CD-16 NAACP Branches

The Congressional District 16 Branches of the NAACP (Yonkers, New Rochelle, Co-Op City, Mount Vernon, Bronx, with White Plains/Greenburgh branch taking the lead) sponsored a candidate forum between Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Wednesday, June 5th at the Theodore D. Young Community Center (TDYCC) in Greenburgh.

Approximately 90 minutes before the forum a spokesperson for Latimer said the county executive couldn’t attend because he had fallen ill. We reached out to Latimer Wednesday night.

“Had a rough day yesterday…like a stomach bug. Knocked me out of all my events, including the NAACP debate. Feel better this morning though, I’m taking it easy to start the day. Tested negative yesterday for COVID but will test again today to be sure. Certainly I’ve been campaigning non stop and that has worn my resistance down. But I expect to be back in business later today,” Latimer told Black Westchester Thursday morning.

This was the first time all the NAACP branches in the 16th Congressional District have worked together to sponsor a congressional candidate forum.

George Latimer is challenging Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the 2024 Democratic Primary on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Early Voting in Westchester County will be from Saturday, June 15, 2024 through Sunday, June 23, 2024. The winner will face Republican Miriam Flisser in the General Election, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.