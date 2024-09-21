MBK, It’s Not Just “Extra Work.” It’s a Life-Changing Opportunity By Cameron Williams

Three years ago, my mom excitedly told me about a program called My Brother’s Keeper (MBK), a nationwide initiative from the Obama Foundation aimed at empowering young men of color.

At first, I wasn’t interested. At all. Like many teenagers, I saw it as just “extra work,” another commitment on top of school and my budding photography and videography business. But my mom had that knowing look in her eyes–that look moms give that just screams, “You know, I was your age once. I know you, and I know this will be great for you.” She insisted I give it a try, so I did.

And honestly, it was one of the best decisions I’ve made.

My school’s MBK chapter wasn’t very active at the time, but my assistant principal took a liking to me and encouraged me to apply for a leadership position within MBK. It was a chance to step up and help shape MBK’s impact at our school and in our community. The idea of being a leader sounded pretty cool, so I went for it.

For me, one of the most impactful aspects of MBK was the sense of belonging it fostered. It’s great to be surrounded by people who look like you. But more than that, it’s the relationships, the connections you gain. Just within my first month, I found myself at a senior send-off breakfast, volunteering as an MBK brother. I was there early, and to my surprise, so was the Mayor of Yonkers, Mike Spano! We ended up just chatting, and talking about life. He shared his stories about growing up, and I talked about things in Yonkers, such as the school system–we had a great back-and-forth. He was just a regular, normal guy, but also, just casually, the mayor of our city! It was that moment when I realized this program can really open doors, and introduce you to important, unexpected people to build your network.

I walked through that door towards my dreams, my future. That door led me straight to an internship at Yonkers Public Schools.

The internship was eye-opening. It gave me a glimpse into the actual day-to-day work I might do in my future communications career, specifically in public relations. I’m learning that a career in communications isn’t all glitz and glam. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work involved, from paperwork to making phone calls. It really has been a huge help in exposing me to the professional world and giving me a hint of what to expect in my future.

I’m so glad I took a risk and went for this internship. Especially at this age, you don’t always get opportunities like this to work in such a professional environment. For me, it’s the opportunity and also the networking. You have to introduce yourself to new people. I now understand that there’s a lot more handshaking as an adult than I expected, but those hands can help you along the way. Five years down the road, once I graduate, I can come back here and possibly get a job or reach out to the incredible people I’ve met along the way.

It’s honestly offered a great preview of what adult life is like. It’s a nine-to-five position, so I’ve had to adjust to being dedicated every day, getting to the office at a certain time and leaving at a certain time. It’s been a learning experience, but it’s good to have that experience. I’ve also learned how to dress and carry myself professionally. Like I said before, there’s a lot of shaking hands which means making a good impression, so no cursing or slang. It actually helped me become a better communicator.

Beyond just professional development, one of the most valuable skills I gained was public speaking. Before MBK, the thought of speaking in front of a crowd terrified me. But as a fellow, I was expected to represent the program at the event. It’s good that they force you to get out of your comfort zone. Over time, I grew more comfortable and confident, and now I genuinely enjoy public speaking. It’s like MBK provided me with the mentorship and support I needed to find my voice.

One of the most memorable moments from my internship was when I went to a local park with my boss, Akeem, to photograph a food giveaway. Yonkers Public Schools had partnered with a councilwoman to give out free meals to kids during the summer. Seeing the kids’ smiles as they received their lunches and knowing that I was part of something that made a difference in my community was a powerful experience. It reminded me that the work we do, no matter how small it may seem, has a real impact on people’s lives.

I’m immensely grateful to my mom for pushing me toward MBK and for MBK for pushing me towards leadership and this internship. The skills I’ve acquired extend far beyond the classroom. They’ve taught me professionalism, networking, the importance of being outgoing and social, and even basic things like how to tie a tie!

These moments taught me two things. One: Take advantage of every opportunity you get. And two: Internships are like a sneak peek into your future. A peek through that door. So if you get the chance, go for it. You’ll learn so much, and it might even lead to something amazing down the line.

Looking back on my journey, from MBK to my internship, I realize how much I’ve grown. It’s been a transformative experience, and I’m excited to continue learning and evolving as I enter this new chapter of my life. Next up: Freshman year at Pace University, where I’ll be studying communications. I can’t wait to see where this path takes me.

Cameron Williams is a freshman at Pace University, studying communications with the goal of pursuing a career in public relations. The Yonkers native is passionate about cars, photography, and videography, having started his own professional photography business at a young age. In high school, Cameron joined My Brother’s Keeper, where he took on a leadership role that led to valuable opportunities, including an internship with Yonkers Public Schools.

Through MBK, Cameron developed key skills in public speaking, networking, and professional communication, which have helped shape his aspirations. He credits MBK and his internship experience for helping him grow both personally and professionally, giving him a glimpse into his future career and the confidence to chase his dreams.