Menu
Search
Politically SpeakingPoliticsUncategorized

The Republican coup d’état of the Westchester Democratic Party, Co-signed by the Westchester Democrats

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

A coup d’état, commonly known as a coup, typically involves one organization’s overt attempt to seize control from another, often to overthrow an existing leadership. In this context, we’re observing the Republican Party’s maneuver to gain influence by funding George Latimer’s campaign against the incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman within the Westchester County Democratic Party. If this effort succeeds, it could imply a significant shift in the balance of power within the Westchester Democratic Party, and it would be facilitated by Democratic voters in NYCD16.

There are already reports from Black Westchester indicating that a member of the Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle sent out an email with a focus on defeating Congressman Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary in support of Israel. This email suggested that registered Republicans temporarily switch to Democrats to participate in the primary against Bowman.

This situation raises concerns about the integrity of the Democratic Party in Westchester, as some Democratic politicians may claim to be progressive while accepting substantial donations from GOP-funded organizations like AIPAC, which fund other racist Republicans and Donald Trump.

According to a Lohud report, the Teach Coalition plans to spend a substantial $1.6 million to remove Congressman Jamaal Bowman from his position. This organization operates in seven states and is actively involved in a campaign centered on Westchester County. The large budget allocated to this campaign, specifically targeting a Black representative like Jamaal Bowman, underscores the influence of financial interests in politics, often leaving Black and Brown communities underserved.

In addition, wealthy GOP donor Alex Dubitsky, a supporter of former President Trump, is hosting a fundraiser for Democrat George Latimer, who is challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary. This fundraiser, where guests can pay up to $6,600 per person, has sparked controversy due to Dubitsky’s substantial donations to Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that according to the Daily News Alex Dubitsky’s wife, Pamela Tillinghast Dubitsky, chairs the Westchester County Parks and Recreation Board and was appointed by Latimer in 2018. Despite Alex Dubitsky’s strong support for Republicans, his wife has donated to Democratic candidates in the past.

These developments prompt Democrats to question the true allegiance of their party. Is it genuinely progressive when it accepts Republican funding to challenge fellow Democrats? Moreover, there’s a concern that if this trend starts with George Latimer, it may continue, potentially leading to a takeover of the party by wealthy White Republican donors, while leaving Black and Brown voters feeling marginalized.

These new Republican Westchester Democrats would love to see Jamaal Bowman successfully unseated because it could establish a precedent that will be applied to other Black candidates in Westchester like Ken Jenkins. In the upcoming election for Westchester County Executive, these newly emerging Republican Democrats could employ a similar approach to challenge Jenkins, which will keep him from becoming the first Black County Executive.

It is crucial for Black people to actively engage with the political developments that affect their lives. Otherwise, the outcome may lead to limited gains for the community (represented by a “little w”), while wealthy white Republican donors reap substantial benefits (a “BIG W”) from the Democrat candidates that Black voters support, but who are financially supported by Republicans.

Previous article
ENUBuilds presents How The Music Video Changed Hip-Hop W/ Hip-Hop Icon ‘Uncle Ralph’ McDaniels & Media Editor ULTRAMAG
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ENUBuilds presents How The Music Video Changed Hip-Hop W/ Hip-Hop Icon ‘Uncle Ralph’ McDaniels & Media Editor ULTRAMAG

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
ENU Builds brings together Hip-Hop Icon Ralph McDaniels aka...

Ken Jenkins, Redistricting Commission Member, Faces Calls to Resign Due to Alleged Conflict of Interest

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Ken Jenkins, Deputy County Executive of Westchester County and...

New York Skyline Shines with AKA Pink & Green on Sorority’s Founders’ Day

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Iconic New York Skyscraper Shines with Pink & Green...

JOB ALERT: Port Chester Job Fair for an Emerging Economy

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Green Jobs Fair for an Emerging Economy: Showcasing Opportunities...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

ENUBuilds presents How The Music Video Changed Hip-Hop W/ Hip-Hop Icon ‘Uncle Ralph’ McDaniels & Media Editor ULTRAMAG

Entertainment 0
ENU Builds brings together Hip-Hop Icon Ralph McDaniels aka...

Ken Jenkins, Redistricting Commission Member, Faces Calls to Resign Due to Alleged Conflict of Interest

914 Politics 2
Ken Jenkins, Deputy County Executive of Westchester County and...

New York Skyline Shines with AKA Pink & Green on Sorority’s Founders’ Day

New York State News 0
Iconic New York Skyscraper Shines with Pink & Green...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights