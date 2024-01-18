Menu
ENUBuilds presents How The Music Video Changed Hip-Hop W/ Hip-Hop Icon ‘Uncle Ralph’ McDaniels & Media Editor ULTRAMAG

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

ENU Builds brings together Hip-Hop Icon Ralph McDaniels aka Uncle Ralph and Hip-Hop Video Editor Aaron Phillips aka ULTRAMAG7 to discuss the historical and current impact of video on Hip-Hop. Ralph McDaniels is the co-creator and co-host of the music video program Video Music Box – the longest running music video platform in the world. ULTRAMAG7 is a video media artist and podcaster blending Hip-Hop and Pop Culture.

ENU Builds is a community organization based in Ossining, NY, that is committed to building community, empowering youth, and inspiring networking and growth for the enrichment of Black, Brown, and Indigenous youth of color. ENUBuilds.com

You can follow Ralph McDaniels and Video Music Box @VideoMusicBox and Ultramag7 @ultramag7

Ken Jenkins, Redistricting Commission Member, Faces Calls to Resign Due to Alleged Conflict of Interest
The Republican coup d’état of the Westchester Democratic Party, Co-signed by the Westchester Democrats
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

