ENUBuilds presents How The Music Video Changed Hip-Hop W/ Hip-Hop Icon ‘Uncle Ralph’ McDaniels & Media Editor ULTRAMAG

ENU Builds brings together Hip-Hop Icon Ralph McDaniels aka Uncle Ralph and Hip-Hop Video Editor Aaron Phillips aka ULTRAMAG7 to discuss the historical and current impact of video on Hip-Hop. Ralph McDaniels is the co-creator and co-host of the music video program Video Music Box – the longest running music video platform in the world. ULTRAMAG7 is a video media artist and podcaster blending Hip-Hop and Pop Culture.

ENU Builds is a community organization based in Ossining, NY, that is committed to building community, empowering youth, and inspiring networking and growth for the enrichment of Black, Brown, and Indigenous youth of color. ENUBuilds.com

You can follow Ralph McDaniels and Video Music Box @VideoMusicBox and Ultramag7 @ultramag7