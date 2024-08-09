Menu
Public Notice: Mount Vernon NAACP Branch Announces New Meeting Location

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

The Mount Vernon NAACP Branch is announcing a change to the location for its General Membership meetings. Effective immediately, meetings will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 141 South 9th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY.

General Membership Meetings will take place at 7:00 p.m. on the 3rd Thursday of each month through December 2024. The specific dates for the upcoming meetings are as follows:

– August 15, 2024

– September 19, 2024

– October 17, 2024

– November 21, 2024

– December 19, 2024

For further information, contact us at 914-297-7228 or email us at naacpmountvernon@gmail.com.

About the NAACP – Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

**Contact:**

Mount Vernon NAACP Branch #2161

Kathie J. Brewington, Branch President

Phone: 914-297-7228  

Email: naacpmountvernon@gmail.com

