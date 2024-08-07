Mount Vernon Celebrates Rai Benjamin Wins Semifinals At Olympics Watch Party

Mount Vernon’s Rai Benjamin wins semifinals, advances to Olympics 400-meter hurdles finals

Mount Vernon residents gathered in the theater at The Doles Center (250 South Sixth Avenue) with pride and enthusiasm to cheer on Class of 2015 Mount Vernon High School graduate Rai Benjamin moved even closer to the 2024 Paris Olympic medal podium, after winning his semifinal heat in the 400-meter hurdles on Wednesday. Benjamin won his heat of the 400-meter hurdles with ease and jogged through the finish line.

“I am ecstatic to see Rai compete in another Olympics and wish him the best of luck in the finals on Friday,” said Acting Superintendent Dr. K. Veronica Smith. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together and support him in such a big way. I hope Rai knows that the city of Mount Vernon will always be here to support him in all of his endeavors and that we are immensely proud of all that he has accomplished thus far. Go win gold!”

The 27-year-old Mount Veronite is a medal contender once again, winning the last semifinal heat of the day and finishing with a top time of 47.85 seconds to secure a spot in Friday’s 400-meter finals on Friday at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

“This is just something we’re not used to seeing,” four-time Olympic medal-winner and NBC Olympics analyst Ato Boldon said. “You’re not supposed to be able to run 47.8 seconds and take essentially half the race off like Rai just did. Phenomenal.”

During the event, spectators from all over Mount Vernon watched as each of the 100 and 400-meter relays played on the big screen. The last heat of the event was Rai’s turn. Benjamin spent the majority of the race at the front of the herd, earning first place and qualifying for the finals on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 3:45 p.m., where he will compete for the gold medal. Watch live on NBC and Peacock TV.

Benjamin was also part of the gold medal-winning men’s 4×400-meter relay team in the Tokyo Olympics. The opening-round qualifier of the 4×400-meter relay is scheduled for 5:05 a.m. ET. The four-man relay team has not yet been announced.