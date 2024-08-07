Menu
Search
BW - Mount VernonSports

Mount Vernon Celebrates Rai Benjamin Wins Semifinals At Olympics Watch Party

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Mount Vernon’s Rai Benjamin wins semifinals, advances to Olympics 400-meter hurdles finals

Mount Vernon residents gathered in the theater at The Doles Center (250 South Sixth Avenue) with pride and enthusiasm to cheer on Class of 2015 Mount Vernon High School graduate Rai Benjamin moved even closer to the 2024 Paris Olympic medal podium, after winning his semifinal heat in the 400-meter hurdles on Wednesday. Benjamin won his heat of the 400-meter hurdles with ease and jogged through the finish line.

“I am ecstatic to see Rai compete in another Olympics and wish him the best of luck in the finals on Friday,” said Acting Superintendent Dr. K. Veronica Smith. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together and support him in such a big way. I hope Rai knows that the city of Mount Vernon will always be here to support him in all of his endeavors and that we are immensely proud of all that he has accomplished thus far. Go win gold!”

The 27-year-old Mount Veronite is a medal contender once again, winning the last semifinal heat of the day and finishing with a top time of 47.85 seconds to secure a spot in Friday’s 400-meter finals on Friday at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

“This is just something we’re not used to seeing,” four-time Olympic medal-winner and NBC Olympics analyst Ato Boldon said. “You’re not supposed to be able to run 47.8 seconds and take essentially half the race off like Rai just did. Phenomenal.”

During the event, spectators from all over Mount Vernon watched as each of the 100 and 400-meter relays played on the big screen. The last heat of the event was Rai’s turn. Benjamin spent the majority of the race at the front of the herd, earning first place and qualifying for the finals on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 3:45 p.m., where he will compete for the gold medal. Watch live on NBC and Peacock TV. 

Benjamin was also part of the gold medal-winning men’s 4×400-meter relay team in the Tokyo Olympics. The opening-round qualifier of the 4×400-meter relay is scheduled for 5:05 a.m. ET. The four-man relay team has not yet been announced.

Previous article
Yocasta Jimenez – The Hip-Hop Therapist
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Yocasta Jimenez – The Hip-Hop Therapist

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
I first met Yocasta Jimemez, KMSW (better known in...

Commemorating the Peekskill Riots 1949-2024 By Jelle Simons

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
If you’re looking to be inspired and learn more...

PBP Radio Episode 405 -The 10-Year Anniversary Show With Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Black Westchester Magazine's "People Before Politics Radio Show" with...

The Oppressiveisms: On the Ballot By Sharman Rae Sampson-McMillan, LCSW-R

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Make no mistake, we need leaders who understand Oppressiveisms...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Yocasta Jimenez – The Hip-Hop Therapist

914 Spotlight 0
I first met Yocasta Jimemez, KMSW (better known in...

Commemorating the Peekskill Riots 1949-2024 By Jelle Simons

BW News 0
If you’re looking to be inspired and learn more...

PBP Radio Episode 405 -The 10-Year Anniversary Show With Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres

People Before Politics Radio 0
Black Westchester Magazine's "People Before Politics Radio Show" with...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights