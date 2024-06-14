Public Hearing Notice: MORATORIUM ON SELF-STORAGE

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:45 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE

A PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE INSTITUTING AN EIGHT-MONTH MORATORIUM ON SELF-STORAGE FACILITIES WITHIN THE CITY OF YONKERS IN ORDER TO CONDUCT A THOROUGH REVIEW ON HOW TO BETTER SERVE THE CITY’S ECONOMIC GROWTH.