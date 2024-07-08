Menu
PBP Radio Episode 400 – Black Independent Media Matters

By: AJ Woodson

Join hosts Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson for a landmark episode of “People Before Politics” as we celebrate our 400th show! In this special installment, we reflect on the vital role of Black independent news and radio in our communities. We’ll discuss: The journey of Black Westchester Magazine and our show Why representation matters in media Challenges faced by Black-owned media outlets Success stories and impactful moments from our past 399 episodes The future of Black independent journalism Tune in as we honor this milestone and reaffirm our commitment to putting people before politics. Your voices, your stories, your community – always at the forefront.

Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share to support independent Black media!

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night 6-8PM, streaming live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, that provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

Skilled Trades: A Promising Path for Black Youth and Community Prosperity
Derickson Lawrence Fires Counsel To Lead In Post Trial Phase And To File Motion For New Trial
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

