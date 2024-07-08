Menu
Derickson Lawrence Fires Counsel To Lead In Post Trial Phase And To File Motion For New Trial

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Black Westchester has learned that Derickson Lawrence, 67, FinTech CEO from the City of Mount Vernon severed his relationship from his Counsel of Record. Lawrence was recently convicted on an 11-count indictment of fraud by a jury in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 22, 2024, and was awaiting sentencing on July 19, 2024.

The Honorable John A. Gibney, Jr., presiding United States District Judge and E.D. of Virginia over the case United States of America vs. Derickson Lawrence, granted Lawrence’s motion to change course in representation, and more importantly, granted Lawrence Pro Se status.

Lawrence immediately moved to continue his sentence hearing and then moved for authorization to file a motion for a new trial. Both requests were granted by Judge Gibney. The new sentencing date has been set for September 27, 2024.

The defendant and the process remain at the mercy of the district court. The next steps by Lawrence in his role as Pro Se, will determine the procedural outcome and the ultimate results of his motions in the United States of America vs. Derickson Lawrence.

CD-16 Congressional Candidate Derickson Lawrence announcing his candidacy, Saturday, march 5, 2015 in front of the historic St. Paul’s Church in Mount Vernon [Black Westchester]

Lawrence is a former congressional candidate for the NY 16 Congressional District, former Chair of Westchester County Crimestoppers. Lawrence also led the Mount Vernon charter revision commission in 2019 and had previously helped lead Westchester’s charter revision effort.

Stay tuned to Black Westchester for more on this developing story!

