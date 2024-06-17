PBP Radio Episode 397 – Black Fatherhood, Racism, Voter Intimidation & Dem. Primary

Join Damon and AJ as they discuss the many complaints from different ethnic groups about how George Latimer’s campaign for Congressional District 16 against Jamaal Bowman is one of the most racist and bigoted campaigns Westchester has ever seen. The shocking part is that many Black leaders and pastors are silent about the racial dog whistles coming from his campaign. Our guests this week are Revs. Frank & Margaret Coleman who discussed their experience when then they went to vote on Saturday.

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night 6-8PM, streaming live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Contributions and Donations can be made via PayPal.