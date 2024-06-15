George Latimer’s Bigotry and Islamophobia Exposed: Muslim, Jewish, and Progressive Groups Demand Accountability

White Plains, NY – Westchester County Executive George Latimer is facing intense scrutiny and criticism for a series of bigoted and Islamophobic remarks and actions targeting Black and Muslim communities, as well as openly disrespectful comments towards Congressman Jamaal Bowman, the first Black congressman representing the district.

A coalition of Muslim, Jewish, and progressive organizations, including Westchester Progressives, American Muslims Indivisible, Working Families Party, American Muslim Civic Engagement, The Jewish Voice, Protect Our Power, and Jews for Jamaal, held a press conference on Friday, June 14th, at 2:30 PM in front of the Westchester County Office Building to address these concerns (see video below).

Latimer, who right-wing MAGA billionaire groups recently recruited to challenge incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman, has been accused of mimicking the bigoted dog-whistles of his MAGA funders—the organizers of the press conference claim that Latimer’s actions and words have increasingly targeted minority groups.

One of the incidents cited by the coalition involves Latimer’s appearance on a right-wing radio station, where he blamed mail-in voting and the George Floyd tragedy for Bowman’s election, stating that Black voters “skewed the results.” Latimer reportedly chuckled with the hosts when they suggested, “Are you even allowed to say ‘black’?”

Furthermore, Latimer has been criticized for bailing on an NAACP debate at the last minute and declining organizers’ offer to join by Zoom, displaying what the coalition calls a “disdain for Westchester County’s Black community.”

During a recent NY1 debate, Latimer openly disrespected Congressman Bowman, claiming that the Congressman only looks out for Black and Brown communities. Critics argue that Latimer’s comments dismiss the Congressman’s efforts to address the needs of marginalized communities and fail to acknowledge Latimer’s role in perpetuating inequality during his 30-year career as a county legislator and state Senator. Latimer’s policies have been accused of contributing to the lack of wealth distribution and the segregation of Westchester’s cities, towns, and villages.

Congressman Bowman’s supporters point out that addressing the needs of marginalized communities is crucial, especially considering the long-standing disparities in Westchester County. They argue that Latimer’s dismissal of these concerns is disrespectful to the Congressman and the communities he represents.

The press conference organizers aim to send a clear message that most rational people of Westchester County are united against hatred, bigotry, and Republican dog-whistles against minority groups. They are calling on the media to shine a brighter light on Latimer’s alleged attempts to demean and isolate Black and Muslim communities through his actions and rhetoric.

As the controversy surrounding Latimer’s comments and actions continues to grow, many are calling for a closer examination of his record in dealing with county workers who are of Muslim descent. The coalition’s message is clear: the conscious voters of Congressional District 16 must reject George Latimer’s leadership and vote against bigotry, racism, and Islamophobia on June 25th. Win or lose, George Latimer has put a period in his long political career as running the most racist and bigoted race that Westchester Black and Brown communities have ever seen.