George Latimer Sold Muslims Out To MAGA – I Helped Elect George Latimer, Now He Is Endangering My Community By Farah Kathwari

My parents immigrated to the US in the 1960s and have been fortunate to truly live the

American dream. They raised me to be a proud American and to uphold the values of liberty and

justice for all. As a family we have had the opportunity to give back to our community and

support access to healthcare, education, the arts, and more. We are patriotic American

Muslims.

When Donald Trump became President, I felt insecure as an American Muslim for the first time

in my life. Trump had campaigned on a hateful platform – scapegoating immigrants, Mexicans,

Muslims, and many others. He said that all Muslims are possible terrorists, and since we cannot

tell the good Muslims from the bad, let’s ban all of them. Islamophobia, like anti-semitism,

increased in Westchester and across the country after Trump was elected.

I was angry and refused to let my country be taken over by extremists. I joined the resistance to

the Trump agenda and got involved with grassroots activists in Westchester. We focused on

local elections, raising awareness, protesting, getting out the vote, and advocating for justice

and equality for all. We galvanized Westchester Muslims to campaign for George Latimer in our

effort to oust the sitting pro-Trump County Executive. Latimer’s campaign was a huge success,

thanks in large part to the progressive activists throughout Westchester.

I was proud to serve on Latimer’s transition team, and then as Board Member of the

Westchester County Human Rights Commission. I have also been an active member of Human

Rights Watch’s NY Committee for the last 14 years, and served as Board Member for both

Refugees International and the Stimson Center. But today, I see he is not who we thought he

was.

This election year, we face many challenges, especially from the radical right wing in our

country, which seeks to restrict the rights of all women and of most minorities. This is the time

for progressives to be united. Latimer’s run for Congress is unnecessary and a distraction from

this goal. We have a progressive, proactive, successful incumbent congressman: Jamaal

Bowman.

In two terms, Jamaal Bowman has grown from a promising progressive champion, to one of

Congress’ most proven progressive leaders. It’s not just that he beat the NRA to ban “ghost

guns” nationwide and secured over $1 billion in funding for our district. It’s that he is unafraid to

speak out against Islamophobia, anti-semitism, racism, sexism, homophobia and any form of

bigotry. It is a rare leader who has the moral courage to stand for peace even knowing it will

invite a $20 million dollar primary against him..

All this makes the fact that AIPAC specifically recruited and funded Latimer to challenge

Bowman all the more upsetting to me. AIPAC is funded by right wing Republican extremists who

would like nothing better than to stack the US Congress with ‘bought-and-paid-for’ members

who can help them turn our country backwards.

Latimer’s campaign is using right wing tactics; promoting Islamophobia and tarnishing

Bowman’s image by labeling him a terrorist sympathizer who gets money from “Hamas

supporters” because Bowman calls for a ceasefire and return of hostages on both sides, for a

free Palestine alongside a free Israel.

In fact, I have seen that in Westchester County, people – of any race or religion – who express

sympathy for the loss of civilian (mostly Muslim) lives in Gaza are promptly labeled ‘Hamas

supporters’ or ‘terrorist sympathizers’. I have personally heard from local Muslim children who

have been called ‘terrorists’ in school simply because they acknowledged the suffering of

Palestinians on social media. This is Islamophobia, anti Arab and anti-Muslim prejudice, and it is

extremely offensive and totally unacceptable. Conflating all Muslims with terrorism is a

horrifying and demeaning trope that makes Muslims, and those who “look Muslim,” susceptible

to dangerous and often violent attacks. Islamophobia, like anti-semitism, has no place in

Westchester County, NY State or the United States of America.

The way I see it, you can either consider yourself a progressive Democrat who is fighting for

equality for all, to keep special interest money out of Washington and to make our Congress

more just, or, you can vote for Latimer. You just can’t do both.

Farah Kathwari is a Westchester County Human Rights Commission board member, and former

member of the George Latimer Transition Team.