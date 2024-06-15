Former Prosecutor Adeel Mirza Drops Out DA Race, Now Backing William Wagstaff

And Then There Was Two Left In Westchester DA primary race, Adeel Mirza withdraws and puts his support behind Wagstaff!

Adeel Mirza, a former prosecutor in the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has dropped out of the race to succeed DA Miriam Elizabeth “Mimi” Rocah, the day before early voting begins and day after Rocah makes her endorsement. Mirza will be throwing his support behind Wagstaff someone he says is reform-minded and has always held Democratic values.

In an announcement sent to Black Westchester on Friday, Adeel Mirza said he was “deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from every corner of this county.”

“I ran for District Attorney because, after almost two decades in the Westchester DA’s office, I had the experience to run the office, reform it, and keep families safe. Throughout this campaign, I had the incredible opportunity to visit every corner of our county, meeting people, leaders, and activists who care deeply about our communities’ futures. I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from every corner of this county. The District Attorney’s office is a vital piece of that future, and whoever holds the office must be someone who holds our Democratic values – and always has. That is why, after much reflection and conversations, I have decided to stop campaigning and back William Wagstaff for District Attorney. I have gotten to know William throughout this race, and he is kind, generous, thoughtful, and reform-minded. He will run the office with integrity and keep families safe while pursuing justice for all, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, or economic status. What we can not have is a District Attorney who has run on the Republican and Conservative Party lines – because those values are not our values. We need a Democrat who has always been a Democrat. William Wagstaff will be a District Attorney we can be proud of, and I am asking all my supporters to vote for him.”

This leaves the former Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace, and Civil Rights Attorney William O. Wagstaff, left for to head to head face off in the June 25th Democratic primary.

Due to Mirza’s the last-minute announcement, his name will remain on the primary election ballot.

Wagstaff released a brief statement on Mirza departure from the race and the endorsement;

Civil Rights Attorney William O. Wagstaff is attempting to make history as the County’s first African-American District Attorney in the June 25th Democratic Primary. Early Voting starts Saturday, June 15th.