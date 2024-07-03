Cavaliers’ gamble on Donovan Mitchell pays off, and city of Cleveland is the big winner. In this deal, everyone appears to be getting what they want!

Star guard Donovan Mitchell Jr. has made his commitment to the Cavaliers, agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth $150.3 million, with the final year being a player option on Tuesday. Agreeing to terms with Donavan Mitchell on the new maximum contract extension checks the most important items off the Cav’s summer to-do list, which also included hiring Kenny Atkinson to be their new head coach.

After the New York Knicks attempted to trade for the Elmsford native ahead of the 2022-23 season, Cleveland swooped in for the All-Star and now has him locked in as it looks to make a championship push.

You might be asking why not a four-year $200 mil extension? Apparently this deal is structured to give all parties what they really want. The deal gives the Cavs the stability of their franchise player under contract beyond the 2024-25 season. For Mitchell, he is now on the fast-path to the ten-year service criteria allowing him to pursue a five-year, $380 million-plus extension in 2027.

Spida, who averaged 27.5 points. 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steal per game in his two seasons in Cleveland, was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft and acquired by the Utah Jazz, whom he played for from 2017 to 2022. He is a five-time NBA All-Star. he led the Cavs to consecutive post-season appearances , including the franchise first playoff series win since LeBron James left for Los Angeles. The first-round victory over the Orlando Magic back in April was the first series win without King James since 1993.

With rumors swirling around that he didn’t want to be in Cleveland but New York less than three months after the Cavs traded for Mitchell, this contract extension is a significant milestone for the Cavs and the city of Cleveland. the trade for Mitchell could have been the single-biggest gamble in the history of the franchise. But his three-year $150 mil extension proves it was a worthwhile gamble. $50 mil a year for the next three years is not bad for a kid from Elmsford!