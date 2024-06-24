Menu
City School District & City of New Rochelle Hosting Job Fair on Tuesday

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

JOB FAIR ALERT!

The City of New Rochelle and the City School District of New Rochelle are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the rotunda at New Rochelle City Hall (515 North Avenue).

Organizers say that attendees will be able to apply and ask questions about the job openings directly to the city and school district Human Resources teams.

The job fair will feature a variety of employment opportunities open to New Rochelle, Westchester County, and New York State residents, including:

  • police officer
  • sustainability coordinator
  • operations manager
  • assistant city engineer
  • registered professional nurses (hourly)
  • food server (hourly)
  • school crossing guard
  • general school aides (hourly)
  • lunch monitors (hourly)
  • special ed aides (hourly)
  • laborer (full-time/hourly)
  • cleaners

Everyone is encouraged to participate.

Learn more about jobs in the City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle School District here or contact Human Resources by calling 914-654-2168 or emailing civilservice@newrochelleny.com

Youth For Bowman Rally
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

