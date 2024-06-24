City School District & City of New Rochelle Hosting Job Fair on Tuesday

JOB FAIR ALERT!

The City of New Rochelle and the City School District of New Rochelle are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the rotunda at New Rochelle City Hall (515 North Avenue).

Organizers say that attendees will be able to apply and ask questions about the job openings directly to the city and school district Human Resources teams.

The job fair will feature a variety of employment opportunities open to New Rochelle, Westchester County, and New York State residents, including:

police officer

sustainability coordinator

operations manager

assistant city engineer

registered professional nurses (hourly)

food server (hourly)

school crossing guard

general school aides (hourly)

lunch monitors (hourly)

special ed aides (hourly)

laborer (full-time/hourly)

cleaners

Everyone is encouraged to participate.

Learn more about jobs in the City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle School District here or contact Human Resources by calling 914-654-2168 or emailing civilservice@newrochelleny.com