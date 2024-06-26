Menu
Cacace Wins Westchester Democratic Primary

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Retired judge Susan Cacace won the Democratic primary for Westchester district attorney Tuesday night defeating Civil Rights Attorney William O. Wagstaff. She served 19 years on the bench as a Westchester County judge. She was widely seen as the front-runner after Democratic leaders picked her in February to replace Mimi Rocah, who decided not to seek a second term and endorsed Cacace on June 13th.

“I think Westchester needs someone who can make it safer,” said Cacace in an interview with News 12 last year. “I feel like I have the most experience

Cacace, who stepped down as a Westchester County judge in the fall in hopes of running the office where she began her legal career, defeated Wagstaff 60% to 30%, according to unofficial results from the Westchester Board of Elections. That was close to the 61-30 advantage she enjoyed during early voting.

About an hour after the polls closed, Cacace showed up to a gathering of supporters at Underhills Crossing, restaurant, located at 74 Pondfield Rd. in Bronxville. They cheered for her and urged her to speak louder, one yelling, “Talk with your DA voice”.

Cacace faces Republican candidate John Sarcone in the November General Election on Tuesday, November 5th. As of now, Wagstaff who was running to be Westchester’s first Black District Attorney, holds the Working Families line on the ballot. According to the NYWFP, Wagstaff has the opportunity to appear or decline to appear on the NYWFP line in the general election. As of publishing he has not made a decision.

Cacace acknowledged the battle won was not the end of the war. “The voters of Westchester have spoken and hopefully they will vote the same way in November,” she told the crowd. The winner will be the fourth DA in Westchester in nine years.

New York Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Honored by 9th Judicial District's LGBTQ Access to Justice Committee
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
