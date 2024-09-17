Breaking News: Diddy Arrested By Feds In NYC

Diddy Taken Into Federal Custody After Grand Jury Indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested late Monday, the U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, said in a statement. Details of the charges weren’t immediately announced by prosecutors, but the hip-hop mogul has faced a stream of allegations by women in recent months who accused him of sexual assault.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said in a statement.

Combs was arrested in a Manhattan hotel lobby and is in federal custody, said a person familiar with the arrest who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement saying: “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

The criminal charges are a major but not unexpected takedown. The federal investigation of the 58-year-old Combs was revealed when Homeland Security Investigations agents served simultaneous search warrants and raided Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25.

His defense attorney Aaron Dyer the day after the raids called them “a gross use of military-level force,” said the allegations were “meritless,” and said Combs was “innocent and will continue to fight” to clear his name.

Stay tuned to Black Westchester for more on this developing story