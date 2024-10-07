Youth Shelter Of Westchester 46th Anniversary Gala

The Youth Shelter Program of Westchester (YSOW) celebrated its 46th Anniversary Gala, on Friday, September 27th, at the Greentree Country Club located at 538 Davenport Avenue in New Rochelle, NY. This year’s event honored the Sills Family Foundation as the Community Honoree; Wayne Davis, Community Manager for Community and Business Development at JPMorgan Chase, as the Corporate Honoree; Joseph D. Roberto, Chair of PCSB Community Foundation and retired Chairman, President and CEO of PCSB Bank, as the Individual Honoree; and New York State Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow as the Reginald D. Lafayette Servant’s Heart Honoree.

“We celebrated 46 years of building futures for justice-involved youth at our upcoming gala,” said Executive Director Joanne Dunn. “The Youth Shelter Program of Westchester deeply appreciates the continued support as we advance our mission advocating for a justice system that prioritizes rehabilitation and second chances for our youth while providing them a path toward a brighter future.”

The Sills Family Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that marginalized families have the tools and support they need to live up to their highest promise. The Foundation’s grantmaking initiatives focus on families impacted by incarceration and criminal justice reform, support for families and children in low-income and underserved communities, and reduction of community violence and early education. Additional Foundation committees also focus on environmental justice, climate change, and arts and culture programs that support social justice ideals. Since launching its first formal grantmaking process in 2003, the Foundation has contributed nearly $30 million to nonprofits working in these areas across the United States, with a special focus on New York and California.

Wayne Davis is a Community Manager at the Mount Vernon Chase branch for Community and Business Development. In this role, Davis is a local ambassador for Chase, building and nurturing relationships with key community leaders, nonprofit partners, and small businesses at the neighborhood level. Davis hosts financial health workshops, facilitates nonprofit partnerships, and offers community programming. He is committed to helping advance racial equity by supporting Black and Latinx communities with tools and resources to help them improve their financial well-being.

Joseph D. Roberto is a recently retired Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Bank, a $2 billion commercial bank headquartered in Westchester County. During his tenure as CEO from 2012 to 2023, Roberto consistently supported initiatives to foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within PCSB Bank. Notably, he established the PCSB Community Foundation following the bank’s 2017 stock conversion, providing nearly $2 million in grants and sponsorships to deserving nonprofit organizations. As the Foundation’s current Chair, Roberto remains committed to empowering organizations that significantly improve the lives of residents in the Lower Hudson Valley. Outside of his banking career, Roberto actively participates in various nonprofit endeavors, serving on the boards of the Putnam Hospital Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Mt. Vernon, and the Corporate Council of St. Christopher’s Inn.

J. Gary Pretlow is a current New York State Assembly member who has represented the 89th Assembly District since 1992, which includes Mount Vernon and Yonkers. Assemblyman Pretlow currently serves as Chairman of the Committee on Racing and Wagering and is also a member of the Assembly Committees on Ways and Means, Rules, Codes, Insurance, and Assembly Steering Committee. In addition, Assemblyman Pretlow is a member of the Black and Puerto Rican Legislative Caucus, the NYS Senate and Assembly Hispanic Task Force, and Treasurer of the NYS Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, Inc. During his tenure, Assemblyman Pretlow has helped push through significant legislation such as Cynthia’s Law, which establishes the reckless assault of a child as a Class D Felony and raises awareness for shaken baby syndrome by establishing an educational campaign to inform the public of the harm that may result from shaking as a young child. Assemblyman Pretlow has also proudly sponsored a law that legalizes and implements consumer protections for interactive fantasy sports in New York, which is anticipated to generate approximately $4 million for state education aid.

This year’s program included an awards presentation celebrating this year’s honorees, fabulous food, and exciting surprises. The keynote speaker was DJ Envy, DJ, Hall of Famer, Best Selling Author, Actor, and one of the three hosts of the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, alongside Charlamagne tha God, on Power 105.1 FM.

The 46th Anniversary Gala was made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: Inspirational – BJ’s Renovation, JPMorgan Chase, Darren M. Morton, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, PCSB Community Foundation; Focused – AT&T, Gilbane Family Foundation, Jeanne Radvany; Builder – Yonkers Family YMCA and Orange Bank & Trust.

The Youth Shelter Program of Westchester (YSOW) is a not-for-profit residential alternative to incarceration for young men 16-21. Since 1975, YSOW has provided a structured environment designed to foster growth and rehabilitate court-involved youth from the Westchester communities with educational, vocational, cultural and life skills. YSOW offers a job-readiness program, on-site educational and clinical services, and coordinates with various community providers to access legal, medical, and mental health services. To learn more about YSOW, please visit their website at www.ysow.org.