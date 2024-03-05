Menu
Search
914 SpotlightEntertainmentInterviews

We Got Our Own Thang – The Journalist Sin-Seer Interview

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

I had the pleasure of being interviewed by The Journalist Sin-Seer about my new book, ‘We Got Our Own Thang – A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914.” Check out the interview below, broken up into three parts as I talk about the book, the artists, The DJ’s, The Producers, The Legends, the history of 914 Hip-Hop, and much more!!!

My new book, ‘We Got Our Own Thang – A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914’ is available on Amazon or you can order your autographed copy directly from me via CashApp $MrAJWoodson, PayPal www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag or Venmo @AJ-Woodson-2 and send me your address. The book is $30 add $5 for postage. You can also email me at MrAJWoodson@gmail.com

The Journalist Sin-Seer is a Historian/ Host of History Lesson’s/ Co-host of Changing of the Hip Hop Guards (C.H.H.G.) Podcast/ Covering Hip-Hop’s formative years (1973-1998). Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and Sin-Seer’s World

Follow me on FacebookInstagramTwitterLinkedInYouTube or TikTok and check out my 914 Hip-Hop Playlist on Spotify

Previous article
PBP RADIO – Episode 390 Isreal, Palestine and The Black Community
Next article
Maj. Leader Stewart-Cousins Observes Black History Month, Women’s History Month With Film Screening
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Opening Night Of Women’s History Month At Mount Vernon City Hall

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and the City of Mount Vernon...

The Socially Engaged Artist – Paul Kwame Johnson – A Tribute to Black Theatre Part 2 Words & Photos by Allen Lang

Black Westchester Black Westchester -
With a career spanning half a century, Paul Kwame...

Maj. Leader Stewart-Cousins Observes Black History Month, Women’s History Month With Film Screening

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State...

PBP RADIO – Episode 390 Isreal, Palestine and The Black Community

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
And where do Black People Fit In? Black Westchester presents...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Opening Night Of Women’s History Month At Mount Vernon City Hall

BW News 0
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and the City of Mount Vernon...

The Socially Engaged Artist – Paul Kwame Johnson – A Tribute to Black Theatre Part 2 Words & Photos by Allen Lang

BW News 2
With a career spanning half a century, Paul Kwame...

Maj. Leader Stewart-Cousins Observes Black History Month, Women’s History Month With Film Screening

BW News 0
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights