Public Hearing Notice: Senior Citizen Housing Parking Requirements

CORPORATION NOTICE CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 6:30 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following General Ordinance, to wit:

PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE

A PROPOSED GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 43 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ENTITLED “ZONING” IN REGARDS TO SENIOR CITIZEN HOUSING PARKING REQUIREMENTS.