People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 408 – Justice Denied: Westchester Reacts To AG's Decision In Police Shooting of Jarrel Garris

Black Westchester’s People Before Politics” with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson tackles urgent local issues. This episode focuses on the Westchester Black Community’s outrage over NYS Attorney General Tish James’ decision not to prosecute a New Rochelle police officer involved in the killing of an unarmed Black man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Join hosts Jones and Woodson as they dive deep into this controversial case with guests including former County Legislator Damon Maher, and Civil Rights Attorney Mayo Bartlett.

Tune in for an important discussion on police accountability, mental health response, and justice in our community.

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night, 6-8 PM, simulcasting live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, which provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube

Contributions and Donations can be made via PayPal.

Vita Health Nutrition Gummies: A Tasty Approach to Wellness
