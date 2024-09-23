PBP Radio Episode 408 – Justice Denied: Westchester Reacts To AG’s Decision In Police Shooting of Jarrel Garris

Black Westchester’s People Before Politics” with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson tackles urgent local issues. This episode focuses on the Westchester Black Community’s outrage over NYS Attorney General Tish James’ decision not to prosecute a New Rochelle police officer involved in the killing of an unarmed Black man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Join hosts Jones and Woodson as they dive deep into this controversial case with guests including former County Legislator Damon Maher, and Civil Rights Attorney Mayo Bartlett.

Tune in for an important discussion on police accountability, mental health response, and justice in our community.

