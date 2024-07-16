PBP Radio Episode 401 – Celebrating Life & Legacy of Herman Keith

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 401 with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson.

The Honorable Herman Keith’s legacy as Westchester’s first African-American County Legislator cannot be overstated. In an era fraught with challenges, he shouldered the immense responsibility of breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of Black leaders in local politics. His unwavering dedication and perseverance in the face of adversity opened doors that had long been closed, forever changing our county’s public service landscape.

Mr. Keith’s life was a testament to resilience’s power and representation’s importance. His groundbreaking election and subsequent years of service not only transformed the political arena in Westchester but also inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in public service. The sacrifices he made, the challenges he overcame, and the progress he championed have left an indelible mark on our community’s history.

A pillar of strength in Westchester County and his beloved Yonkers, the Honorable Herman Keith leaves behind a legacy that transcends his years in office. His tireless advocacy, dedicated public service, and commitment to equality have set a standard of excellence that will continue to guide and inspire for generations to come… (read more)

