People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 401 – Celebrating Life & Legacy of Herman Keith

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 401 with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson.

The Honorable Herman Keith’s legacy as Westchester’s first African-American County Legislator cannot be overstated. In an era fraught with challenges, he shouldered the immense responsibility of breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of Black leaders in local politics. His unwavering dedication and perseverance in the face of adversity opened doors that had long been closed, forever changing our county’s public service landscape.

Mr. Keith’s life was a testament to resilience’s power and representation’s importance. His groundbreaking election and subsequent years of service not only transformed the political arena in Westchester but also inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in public service. The sacrifices he made, the challenges he overcame, and the progress he championed have left an indelible mark on our community’s history.

A pillar of strength in Westchester County and his beloved Yonkers, the Honorable Herman Keith leaves behind a legacy that transcends his years in office. His tireless advocacy, dedicated public service, and commitment to equality have set a standard of excellence that will continue to guide and inspire for generations to come… (read more)

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night 6-8PM, streaming live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, that provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag.

AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

