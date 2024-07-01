Menu
Search
People Before Politics Radio

PBP Radio Episode 399 – Primary Aftermath: Black Voters, AIPAC, and the Democratic Landscape

By: AJ Woodson

Date:

Black Westchester Magazine presents the People Before Politics Radio Show Episode 399 with Damon K Jones, AJ Woodson and Robert Baskerville with special guest Jennifer Cabrera the Vice Chair of the Westchester-Putnam Chapter of the New York Working Families analyze the recent Democratic Primary results. The panel will discuss: The outcome of the Primary Elections, AIPAC’s influence on congressional races, Low Black voter turnout and its implications, The current political standing of Black Americans

You do not want to miss this in-depth discussion on these crucial topics.

Black Westchester presents the People Before Politics Radio Show every Sunday night 6-8PM, streaming live on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and archived on BlackWestchester.com. Giving you that Real Talk For The Community since 2014.

To support the Black Westchester and the People Before Politics Radio Show, that provides the News With The Black Point Of view and gives you the real talk for the community for free, make a donation via PayPal at www.PayPal.me/BlackWestchesterMag. In the words of Ray Charles, “One of these days, and it [might not be] long, You’re gonna look for [us], and [we’ll] be gone.” Support independent, Black-free media!

As always, you can follow us on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, and YouTube

Contributions and Donations can be made via PayPal.

Previous article
Dollars vs. Democracy: How Financial Disparities Threaten Black Political Power in Westchester
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson
AJ Woodson is the Editor-In-Chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, Host & Producer of the People Before Politics Radio Show, An Author, Journalism Fellow (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism), Rap Artist - one third of the legendary underground rap group JVC FORCE known for the single Strong Island, Radio Personality, Hip-Hop Historian, Documentarian, Activist, Criminal Justice Advocate and Freelance Journalist whose byline has appeared in several print publications and online sites including The Source, Vibe, the Village Voice, Upscale, Sonicnet.com, Launch.com, Rolling Out Newspaper, Daily Challenge Newspaper, Spiritual Minded Magazine, Word Up! Magazine, On The Go Magazine and several others.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dollars vs. Democracy: How Financial Disparities Threaten Black Political Power in Westchester

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
Mount Vernon, the beating heart of Black Westchester, stands...

PUBLIC ADVISORY: Closure of Hudson River Beaches Due to Elevated Bacteria Levels

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Just as the summer swimming season gets underway, closure...

Candlelight Vigil July 3rd To Mark The One Year Anniversary of The Murder Of Jarrell Garris By NRPD Detective Steven Conn

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
On Wednesday July 3rd at 6 pm there will...

Cacace Wins Westchester Democratic Primary

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Retired judge Susan Cacace won the Democratic primary for...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

Dollars vs. Democracy: How Financial Disparities Threaten Black Political Power in Westchester

914 Politics 0
Mount Vernon, the beating heart of Black Westchester, stands...

PUBLIC ADVISORY: Closure of Hudson River Beaches Due to Elevated Bacteria Levels

BW News 0
Just as the summer swimming season gets underway, closure...

Candlelight Vigil July 3rd To Mark The One Year Anniversary of The Murder Of Jarrell Garris By NRPD Detective Steven Conn

BW News 1
On Wednesday July 3rd at 6 pm there will...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights