On The Town With Tanya With Author AJ Woodson

On The Town With Tanya chats with Author, AJ Woodson, “We Got Our Own Thang – A Look At Hip-Hop From The 914” Check out interview I did about my new book with the On The Town With Tanya podcast

Book Summary: We Got Our Own Thang gives you a look at Hip-Hop from The 914 (Westchester County, New York). The book doesn’t only celebrate the superstars and rap legends that grace its cover, like DMX, Heavy D & The Boyz, Mary J. Blige, Grand Puba, Brand Nubian, Master Of The Ceremony, Pete Rock & CL Smooth and The Lox, but many of the early legends many outside the region may have heard of like the Legendary Collins Brothers who had the ‘King Kong Sound System’ and battled the legendary DJs like Kool DJ AJ and The L Brothers, of Graffiti Artists like REM 311 & LM444 who were highly respected in the 5 boroughs. The book highlights the contributions of individuals of The 914 in the 50-year history of Hip-Hop. The book documents how, while once only thought of as “Upstate New York”, Westchester “Westcheddar” County borders Hip-Hop’s Garden of Eden. Not trying to dispel the fact the Bronx is Hip-Hop’s birthplace, or diss the other boroughs that didn’t recognize Westchester as a Hip-Hop equal. But to show and prove what was going on in the Bronx hiccupped into the 914, especially its most southern cities like Mount Vernon and Yonkers, which, unlike the boroughs or any other region, don’t have to cross a bridge to get to the Bronx. To tell the story, I enlisted the help of some respected voices in Hip-Hop including Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, DMC of the legendary RUN DMC, Kim Osorio (former Editor-In-Chief of the Source), Chuck ‘Jigsaw’ Creekmur (AllHipHop.com), Floyd Myers (Heavy D’s older brother), Bobbito aka Kool Bob Love and A.L. Dre who illustrated Hip-Hop artists for The Last Word of the Source magazine, even an unexpected Hip-Hop head like the US Congressman of the region, Jamaal Bowman and others who share their memories, favorite songs or videos of 914 artists. After reading this book, the author’s aim is for everyone to put some respect on The 914 when you think about Hip-Hop!

