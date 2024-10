The Mount Vernon City School District (MVCSD) will hold a career fair on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The career fair, open to high school students and the community, will feature jobs from within the school district, local employers, and the New York State Department of Labor.

The career fair will be held on Thursday, October 17th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School, 100 California Road, Mount Vernon. Please share with all young people who may be looking for a job or career!