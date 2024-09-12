CE Latimer Appoints Terrance Raynor Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety

Latimer Promotes Terrance Raynor from Acting Commissioner and Adds James Luciano as Chief of Department

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced the appointment of Terrance Raynor as the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, following his service as the Acting Commissioner, and James M. Luciano as Chief of Department, the highest uniform position in the department. The appointments come as part of the ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Westchester County residents.

“Once again, it is clear that our dedication to combatting crime in Westchester County remains steadfast – and it could not be more evident than through the appointments of Terrance and James. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is funded at the highest level ever because of our Administration’s commitment to keeping this County safe for us all, Latimer said:”

Raynor who is the first African-American County Police Commissioner, was appointed acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, on June 6, 2022. Raynor previously served as the Department’s Deputy Commissioner under then-Commissioner Tom Gleason.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Police Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. I am committed to working closely with the men and women of this Department, community stakeholders, and the law enforcement community as a whole, to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, Raynor said.”

Raynor brings with him both experience and a strong commitment to community-oriented law enforcement and leadership – beginning as a City of Mount Vernon Police Officer in 1984. With a background in various leadership roles, including Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Chief and Commissioner, Raynor has demonstrated leadership and a dedication to public service throughout his career.

Raynor, a Mount Vernon resident, graduated from Virginia State University and joined the Mount Vernon Police Department in 1984. Raynor spent time in patrol, uniformed task force, and the Motorcycle Unit. Raynor has been promoted in the Department numerous times serving as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and as Captain. In 2002 Raynor was appointed the Acting Chief of the Mount Vernon Police Department, the following year he was appointed as Chief. He served as the Police Department’s Chief until he accepted a position as Chief Criminal Investigator for the Westchester County District Attorney in 2006. In 2013, Raynor returned to the Mount Vernon Police Department to serve as Police Commissioner.

Raynor has received law enforcement training from the New York City Police Department, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 201st National Academy. Raynor has been with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety since 2018, proving himself an invaluable asset to keeping our community safe.

James M. Luciano brings over 35 years of law enforcement experience with the Department of Public Safety to his new role. With extensive experience in management, supervision, and critical incident response, Luciano has a proven track record of effective leadership and strategic planning. He maintains long established and high-level contacts in the region with Federal, State and Local law enforcement agencies, which aids in the department’s policing efforts. Luciano holds a BA degree, and in addition to various trainings and certifications, he is a graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Program. He has specialized training in a multitude of areas including Special Operations, Investigations, Incident Management, and Community Relations. He is a NYS certified Police Instructor dedication to excellence and his commitment to fostering positive relationships with community members make him a clear choice for this new leadership position.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Department. I look forward to working alongside Commissioner Raynor and the dedicated men and women of the Department to uphold public safety and build stronger, safer communities, Luciano said.”

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety (DPS), also known as the Westchester County Police Department, is committed to protecting County parkways and County properties, including Westchester’s vast parks system and key facilities such as the Westchester County Airport. In addition, it conducts municipal patrol operations in Mount Kisco and Cortlandt, and has School Resource Officers assigned to four schools in the northern part of the County. County Police serve as a resource for local law enforcement in Westchester, especially pertaining to the Forensic Investigation Unit and the Special Operations Division, which covers the Aviation Unit, Hazardous Devices Unit, Marine Unit, Canine Unit and Special Response Team. DPS is at the forefront in protecting our citizens and critical infrastructure from acts of domestic and international terrorism.