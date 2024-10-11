A Success Primer For Young Black Men Part 1 by Mike Ramey

A few years back, I had been blessed to teach about Bible Prophecy for Teens in a local church, during Vacation Bible School. I had one young brother in my class for the week. He was about 14 years old. Of course, I was disappointed with the fact that I only had one student. Many of the other classes aimed at teens had more ‘bells and whistles’, more exciting subjects and were better attended. However, as The Lord brought to my remembrance God is not concerned about ‘quantity’, but about ‘quality’.

Just ask Gideon! Just ask the 12 disciples—who turned this world upside down for Jesus!

Everything has a reason and a season. THIS young brother—sent to VBS by his grandmother—was smart as a whip and was eager to learn. He had questions about the subject matter; about Jesus Christ, about Catholicism, Islam, and how they compared with the KJV Bible. His questions put me through my teaching ‘paces’. I trust that I encouraged him to further examine his faith as much as he encouraged me with his questions!

The week was soon over. It was time for class presentations, which took place on a Friday evening. One teen class had made a ‘Christian Rap’ video. Another teen class had put together a visual display about modern topics and Christianity. My one student came to the front of the congregation, and clearly laid out what he had learned for the week—and put the other teen classes to shame! His presentation was so powerful that during the altar call given by the Pastor, his grandmother JOINED the church!

Now, you would think that Pastor and the other teen instructors were happy about that event. They weren’t. In fact, they were downright chilly towards me, and my young student. Why? Because a young Black man got to the meat of Christianity, while the other teens—along with their teachers—were content with ‘having fun and making friends’ rather than learning—and being taught—life lessons about the Scriptures. In short, the other teachers (and the Pastor) were upset because the young brother chose NOT to exist on the ‘frosting and candy’ of the VBS education structure and went STRAIGHT for the meat of the Word of God.

Unfortunately, this is being played out in many other education and program venues aimed at young Black men today—much to the miseducation and destruction of young brothers. Too many young Black men are being offered ‘frosting and candy’ while more substance and encouragement is being offered to others—including young Black women. In short, young Black men are being ‘hobbled’ in the areas of reading, writing, arithmetic, the KJV Bible and Black History while MORE efforts are being poured into other races—even Illegal Aliens—about how to be successful in life.

One cannot neglect the spiritual IF one is interested in truly reaching our young men.

While preparing this weekly series, an interesting item surfaced in the New York Post entitled: “Gen Z grads are tanking job interviews, struggling to find full time positions: study”. In short, when it comes to the current generation being prepared and ready for job interviewing, proper social graces, and the ability to know how to speak and dress well to apply for a job, many Gen Z (and soon Gen A) grads know how to use ‘the latest’ in technology, but they are WOEFULLY untrained in how to compete for a full-time job. Yes, I understand that there are ‘exceptions to the rule’ when it comes to job hunting…BUT, learning how to present oneself for employment begins with skills that SHOULD have been taught in the HOME and reinforced in schools!

One cannot expect our young men to be successful IF they are not given the right tools.

My time is short, so, let’s wrap up the first portion of my success primer for my young brothers with a few pointers. First, realize that you do NOT have to ask for anyone’s permission to be successful in life: You must ‘stoke your OWN fires’ and hang out with people and programs that will guide you to a ‘successful path’ in life. Feeding your spirit with social media four or five hours a day IS harmful. Picking up and reading a KJV Bible or other books of substance will do wonders for your ‘brain pan’ and sharpen your mind to become an achiever, rather than a lump on the couch.

Let me drop in this comment at this point: A program with most of its emphasis on field trips rather than academic and spiritual substance is a program to be avoided at all costs. A program that seems content to let the participants ‘coast’ rather than learn how to compete is a mismanagement and waste of your time, my young brother.

Do you realize why board games are making a comeback? Those games encourage reading, math, study, and strategy. Those games encourage you to THINK rather than let something programmed by AI do your thinking for you. Learn how to think, and achievement is easy!

Here’s some powerful advice from author, columnist and former college Dean, Tony Brown: “Learn how to speak and write the King’s English; this is needed for food, shelter, and clothing in our society. Feel free to speak whatever you want AWAY from the job.” Brown has LONG been one of my heroes. He has several books in print and online. Check him out!

Let Black women teach young Black women. Successful Black men must invest in building successful young Black men—NOT weak young Black males. Some like to say it’s a ‘skin’ problem. From a biblical point of view, it is a SIN problem—which is why time spent in a KJV Bible is an investment that has far reaching—and lasting benefits. If the Lord will, I’ll be spending this year laying out a success trail, clearly marked for my young brothers in this monthly series. Bookmark it and pass it on!

Ramey’s Recommended reading this week: “In The Trenches” by Reggie White.

“A whining, crying race may be pitied…but seldom respected.” Booker T. Washington.