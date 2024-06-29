PUBLIC ADVISORY: Closure of Hudson River Beaches Due to Elevated Bacteria Levels

Just as the summer swimming season gets underway, closure of Hudson River beaches due to elevated bacteria levels continues. After a second round of testing that came back positive for enterococcus bacteria, the Westchester County Department of Health has closed Croton Point Park Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Philips Manor Beach in Sleepy Hollow, through the weekend. The beach samples collected exceeded the maximum level of enterococcus bacteria as outlined by the sanitary code.

Both beaches are temporarily closed on Friday. A third test will be performed on Monday, July 1. If these subsequent samples meet the required safety standards, the beaches will be reopened at that time. If the enterococcus bacteria level remains high, the beaches will remain closed and will undergo further testing.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.

**AVISO PÚBLICO**

CIERRE DE PLAYAS DEL RÍO HUDSON DEBIDO A NIVELES ELEVADOS DE BACTERIAS

El cierre de las playas del río Hudson debido a niveles elevados de bacterias continúa. Después de una segunda ronda de pruebas que resultaron positivas para la bacteria enterococo, el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester ha cerrado las playas de Croton Point Park y Philips Manor durante el fin de semana. Las muestras de agua de las playas superaron el nivel máximo de bacterias enterococo según lo estipulado por el código sanitario.

Ambas playas están cerradas temporalmente. Se realizará una tercera prueba el lunes 1 de Julio. Si estas muestras posteriores cumplen con los estándares de seguridad requeridos, las playas serán reabiertas en ese momento. Si el nivel de bacterias enterococo sigue siendo alto, las playas permanecerán cerradas y se someterán a más pruebas.