Menu
Search
Politics914 Politics

County Legislator James Nolan Opposes National Menthol Ban in Letter to Senator Schumer

By: DAMON K JONES

Date:

In a letter addressed to Senator Schumer, Legislator James Nolan, who represents District 15, the Village of Bronxville, and parts of the City of Yonkers, on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, expressed his opposition to a proposed statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. He argued that such a ban would have far-reaching consequences, including potentially exacerbating the illicit tobacco market and unfairly targeting specific communities.

Last year, the Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill to ban flavored tobacco products, but Westchester County Executive George Latimer vetoed it. Nolan has retaken the task in this letter to Senator Schumer, highlighting the significant opposition they have encountered from Westchester County residents, businesses, and commuters, who voiced their concerns about the potential statewide ban.

One of the central arguments against the proposed ban is the potential boost it might provide to the illicit tobacco market. Nolan pointed out that in 2020, 53.5% of cigarettes smoked in New York were purchased from illicit sources. Such a ban, if implemented statewide, would place even more control in the hands of black market operators. This, in turn, could empower highly organized, international crime syndicates involved in tobacco smuggling – a concern recognized by the U.S. State Department as a “threat to national security.”

Tobacco smuggling has become a profitable venture for criminal groups, and the black market trade is lucrative. Additionally, there is a worry that terrorist groups could exploit these profits in the future. Notably, governments in the United States already lose billions of dollars in tax revenue each year due to tobacco-related issues, and implementing a flavored tobacco ban would likely exacerbate this issue.

Another significant concern raised by Nolan is the potential racial disparities that could arise from the ban. Banning flavored tobacco products could result in all menthol cigarettes in the state becoming untaxed and, therefore, illegal to possess. Nolan cited the tragic case of Eric Garner, who lost his life in 2014 during an encounter with the NYPD related to the sale of untaxed cigarettes. Garner’s family has expressed concerns that flavored tobacco bans could have unintended negative consequences in communities, particularly for African Americans and Middle Eastern Americans.

Moreover, it is suggested that prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco may not effectively deter smokers from accessing these products. Criminals do not pay sales tax on their illicit profits, meaning the state will not recoup the lost sales tax revenue, ultimately placing the burden on taxpayers through new tax increases.

Legislator James Nolan and his colleagues urge Senator Schumer to reconsider supporting a national ban on flavored tobacco products. They argue that the potential benefits of the ban are far outweighed by the significant negative impacts it could have on illicit markets, tax revenue, and specific communities.

Previous article
The Vital Role of Black Men as Exemplars of Manhood and Health for Black Children
DAMON K JONES
DAMON K JONEShttps://damonkjones.com
A multifaceted personality, Damon is an activist, author, and the force behind Black Westchester Magazine, a notable Black-owned newspaper based in Westchester County, New York. With a wide array of expertise, he wears many hats, including that of a Spiritual Life Coach, Couples and Family Therapy Coach, and Holistic Health Practitioner. He is well-versed in Mental Health First Aid, Dietary and Nutritional Counseling, and has significant insights as a Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition Life Coach. Not just limited to the world of holistic health and activism, Damon brings with him a rich 32-year experience as a Law Enforcement Practitioner and stands as the New York Representative of Blacks in Law Enforcement of America.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

BW ADS

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

The Vital Role of Black Men as Exemplars of Manhood and Health for Black Children

DAMON K JONES DAMON K JONES -
During a recent visit to the Junior Student Council...

How Will Redistricting Affect Latimer’s Potential Challenge Versus Bowman?

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
City & State Magazine asked the question, "Will Latimer...

Environmental Justice in Mount Vernon: Recap of A Community Conversation – Save the Sound

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
At the heart of environmental justice is recognizing the...

Chief Judge Wilson Announces Appointment of Hon. Shirley Troutman as Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission Co-Chair

AJ Woodson AJ Woodson -
Judge Shirley Troutman of the Court of Appeals has...

About BW

The News With The Black Point Of View since 2014

Black Westchester

The latest

The Vital Role of Black Men as Exemplars of Manhood and Health for Black Children

Health & Wellness 0
During a recent visit to the Junior Student Council...

How Will Redistricting Affect Latimer’s Potential Challenge Versus Bowman?

914 Politics 0
City & State Magazine asked the question, "Will Latimer...

Environmental Justice in Mount Vernon: Recap of A Community Conversation – Save the Sound

BW News 0
At the heart of environmental justice is recognizing the...

© 2023 Black Westchester Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

Verified by MonsterInsights