The Oppressiveisms: On the Ballot By Sharman Rae Sampson-McMillan, LCSW-R

Make no mistake, we need leaders who understand Oppressiveisms and the related Social Injustice impact. We need Kamala Harris as President to help address the #Oppressiveisms that impact Social Justice, public welfare and well-being and, the very fabric of many lives. Her vision is clear: Freedom, People’s People, Not Going Back, Futuristic!

The Oppressiveisms – (#Racism, #Sexism, #Heterosexism, #Ableism, #Heterosexism, #Ageism, Classism, #Colorism aka #Shadeism, #Culturism, #Dehumanism, #Antisemitism, Authoritarianism, # Supremacism, and all other related “ISMs” that meet the criteria) are fundamental for understanding the root cause of Social Injustice. If we are to continue a pathway for equality, fairness, freedom and in essence social justice for all, the time is now.

Many individuals are impacted by more than one of the #oppressiveisms at any given time.

It is also clear that there is hope for change as:

(1) No one is born with oppressiveisms mindsets.

(2) No one is born believing that they are less than or inferior.

(3) Additionally, we need leaders who understand Oppressiveisms and the related Social Injustice impact.

Take the “Dare” test from the list below and determine how you, your clients, families and individuals you know that have been and continue to be affected by the Oppressiveisms and its impact. The results will be astounding. Yes, the results should help determine why we need to carefully vote. We need to ensure that the prior work of so many who fought for freedom continues and not be dismantled.

The “Dare”List: Oppressiveisms and Social Injustice impact:

Social injustice impacts mental health well being.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable employment.

Social injustice impacts the expectations for fair educational outcomes.

Social injustice impacts fairness and equitable treatment of women.

Social injustice impacts fairness and equitable treatment and outcome for people of color.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable treatment for differently-abled individuals.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable wages.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable treatment of individuals identified as LGBTQ.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable treatment of children, teens, youth in child protection, juvenile system.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable treatment and outcome for individuals whose skin color is so called “looked down upon”.

Social injustice impacts fair and equitable treatment of various cultural and religious groups of individuals.

Social injustice bears impact on self-perception.

Social injustice bears impact on self-esteem.

Social injustice bears impact on perception of others.

Social injustice bears deliberate impact and outcome on the justice/legal system.

Social injustice bears an impact on the educational system.

Social Injustice bears an impact on housing system.

Social injustice bears an impact on the health system.

Social injustice impacts public well being.

Social injustice impacts freedom on all levels.

Social injustice bears a traumatic impact affecting the fabric of many lives.

The Oppressiveisms Ideologies

There can be no equality of any of the Oppressiveisms until all of the Oppressiveisms are themselves equal.

You ought not be “ism” defined. Know your worth. Positively define who you are and should be.

You have the power to do so.

No one is born with Oppressiveisms mindsets.

No one is born with the mindset or understanding that they are less than or inferior to another.

Oppressiveisms socialization bears an unhealthy society.

Vote wisely! Public well-being is at Stake! Social Justice is at Stake! #Oppressiveisms is on the Ballot!

Sharman Rae Sampson-McMillan, LCSW-R Oppressiveisms Word Creator, User rootoutoppressiveisms