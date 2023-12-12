Special Edition of Black Westchester Power Hour – Influence of AIPAC & Attempted Crucifixion of Congressman Jamaal Bowman

Welcome to a special edition of People Before Politics Radio’s Black Westchester Power Hour with Damon K. Jones and AJ Woodson talking about the CD-16 Congressional Showdown between Congressman Jamaal Bowman and challenger County Executive George Latimer and the influence of dark money from AIPAC to remove Bowman and other members of ‘The Squad.’

Black Westchester Magazine and the People Before Politics show have highlighted the negative impacts of Political Action Committees (PACs) on Black communities:

1. **Influence of Special Interests**: Some PACs receive funding from corporate interests or wealthy donors whose priorities do not align with the needs of Black communities. This can lead to policies and candidates that do not effectively serve the best interests of Black constituents.

2. **Polarization**: PACs often contribute to the polarization of American politics. They may finance attack ads and negative campaigning, which can further divide communities along racial and partisan lines.

3. **Distortion of Priorities**: In certain cases, PACs may redirect attention and resources away from issues that are crucial to Black communities, prioritizing the interests of their donors or other political objectives.

4. **Excessive Spending**: The influence of money in politics, often facilitated by PACs, can overshadow the voices of ordinary citizens, including Black communities, who may lack the same financial resources needed to engage effectively in the political process.